Russia Unveils Providing Mobile Disease Lab to Burkina Faso
(MENAFN) Russia has announced that it will provide Burkina Faso with a mobile laboratory designed to diagnose over 20 contagious illnesses, including those involving highly hazardous pathogens, according to the press department of the Russian Ministry of Energy on Wednesday.
This advanced medical unit, created by Rospotrebnadzor—Russia’s federal health and consumer safety agency—has the capacity to analyze up to 800 samples daily for a wide range of communicable diseases, including those classified as especially threatening.
Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev confirmed that the lab is scheduled to be delivered to the West African nation by December 1.
“One of the advantages of this laboratory is its easy assembly and mobility – it can be transported to any location within the republic,” the minister highlighted.
The lab is part of a broader collaboration initiative with African countries aimed at countering epidemic outbreaks, a program launched under the directive of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his visit, Tsivilev held discussions with Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Ibrahim Traore, focusing on deepening mutual cooperation.
These meetings culminated in the establishment of a joint Russian-Burkinabe intergovernmental body.
As per the ministry’s statement, trade volume between the two nations nearly quintupled in 2024 when compared with the previous year, largely due to increased Russian shipments of food products, agricultural inputs, and chemical substances.
