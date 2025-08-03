J&K Marks Six Years Of Article 370 Abrogation With Developmental Gains, Democratic Revival
While political debate continues, the government's defensive approach emphasises tangible improvements in public welfare, democratic deepening, and economic revitalisation.
One of the most visible changes has been the surge in democratic participation.
Inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's doctrine of“Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat”, the region has witnessed a 70 per cent increase in voter turnout in local panchayat elections.
The District Development Council (DDC) elections in 2020 marked the first grassroots democratic exercise post-abrogation, followed by municipal and panchayat polls.
The 2024 state legislature elections further cemented political engagement, with notable participation from youth and women, including emerging Sarpanchs from South Kashmir.
Education and empowerment have also seen a boost. New institutions such as IIT Jammu, AIIMS Awantipora (expected to be operational by late 2025), and a medical college in Reasi are expanding access to higher education.
The region has produced UPSC qualifiers from remote areas, and job fairs have catalysed startups -- many led by women.
The government data indicates Rs 80,000 crore in post-2019 investments, with schemes targeting employment and entrepreneurship. Infrastructure development has accelerated. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), now fully operational, connects the valley with the rest of India.
Projects like the Zoji La Tunnel (2026), Z-Morh Tunnel, and Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel are enhancing mobility.
As of March, 9,789 fibre-to-the-home connections have been commissioned under BharatNet, improving digital access.
Tourism has surged, with Srinagar recognised as a“World Craft City” by UNESCO in 2024.
Daily flights to Srinagar have increased from 35 in 2019 to 125 in 2024.
Eco-tourism, heritage homestays, and artisan-led experiences are drawing record footfall, contributing to local livelihoods.
While political contestation remains, the government asserts that the abrogation has laid the foundation for inclusive development, democratic renewal, and long-term peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
