403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea K-beauty industry gets struck with US tariffs
(MENAFN) South Korea’s globally popular K-beauty industry is starting to feel the effects of newly imposed tariffs by the US under President Donald Trump. While K-beauty products—ranging from skincare serums to innovative cosmetics—have surged in popularity across the US, a fresh 15% import tax on South Korean goods is threatening that growth.
K-beauty is valued for its effective formulations, gentle ingredients, and affordability. In 2024 alone, American consumers spent an estimated $1.7 billion on South Korean beauty products—a more than 50% increase from the previous year, highlighting its rapid rise.
Trump’s new tariffs fall short of the 25% rate he previously floated, but the 15% tax still poses significant challenges for importers and consumers alike. Industry insiders warn that smaller brands may struggle to absorb the costs, while buyers could see rising prices or fewer options on store shelves.
Cultural trends, including the global success of K-pop and K-dramas, have helped fuel the appeal of K-beauty, making products like heartleaf extract and snail mucin part of everyday skincare routines. For fans like Pearl Mak, a 27-year-old graphic designer in New York, the shift is already a concern. “Ninety-five percent of my skincare is K-beauty,” she told a news agecy. “If prices go up, I’ll have to rethink what I can afford.”
While South Korea’s automotive and tech exports dominate headlines, the beauty sector has quietly become a cultural and economic powerhouse—one now caught in the crossfire of a broader trade clash.
K-beauty is valued for its effective formulations, gentle ingredients, and affordability. In 2024 alone, American consumers spent an estimated $1.7 billion on South Korean beauty products—a more than 50% increase from the previous year, highlighting its rapid rise.
Trump’s new tariffs fall short of the 25% rate he previously floated, but the 15% tax still poses significant challenges for importers and consumers alike. Industry insiders warn that smaller brands may struggle to absorb the costs, while buyers could see rising prices or fewer options on store shelves.
Cultural trends, including the global success of K-pop and K-dramas, have helped fuel the appeal of K-beauty, making products like heartleaf extract and snail mucin part of everyday skincare routines. For fans like Pearl Mak, a 27-year-old graphic designer in New York, the shift is already a concern. “Ninety-five percent of my skincare is K-beauty,” she told a news agecy. “If prices go up, I’ll have to rethink what I can afford.”
While South Korea’s automotive and tech exports dominate headlines, the beauty sector has quietly become a cultural and economic powerhouse—one now caught in the crossfire of a broader trade clash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment