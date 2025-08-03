403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Officials report Ukrainian assault murdering female near Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant
(MENAFN) A woman was killed after being burned alive in her car during a Ukrainian drone and artillery strike near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Energodar, located in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, according to local officials and plant authorities.
The Saturday morning attack hit an auxiliary site in the industrial zone, roughly 1,200 meters from the plant’s perimeter. The facility’s operator reported that the resulting fire consumed a civilian vehicle not connected to plant operations, with one fatality confirmed.
Firefighters attempting to control the blaze came under additional drone fire, although no injuries were reported among emergency crews. Energodar Mayor Maksim Pukhov warned residents to stay clear of the area due to the risk of further attacks, noting that Ukrainian drones were hindering rescue and investigation efforts.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has maintained a presence at the site since 2022, confirmed hearing explosions and witnessing smoke from the vicinity. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that military actions near nuclear facilities must be avoided, stressing the risks to nuclear safety even if the plant itself isn’t directly targeted.
Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of endangering the region by attacking the ZNPP, calling such actions "nuclear terrorism." Previous incidents have seen drones strike close to reactor domes and near the plant's training center. Plant officials assured that the latest incident did not compromise reactor safety.
The Saturday morning attack hit an auxiliary site in the industrial zone, roughly 1,200 meters from the plant’s perimeter. The facility’s operator reported that the resulting fire consumed a civilian vehicle not connected to plant operations, with one fatality confirmed.
Firefighters attempting to control the blaze came under additional drone fire, although no injuries were reported among emergency crews. Energodar Mayor Maksim Pukhov warned residents to stay clear of the area due to the risk of further attacks, noting that Ukrainian drones were hindering rescue and investigation efforts.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has maintained a presence at the site since 2022, confirmed hearing explosions and witnessing smoke from the vicinity. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that military actions near nuclear facilities must be avoided, stressing the risks to nuclear safety even if the plant itself isn’t directly targeted.
Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of endangering the region by attacking the ZNPP, calling such actions "nuclear terrorism." Previous incidents have seen drones strike close to reactor domes and near the plant's training center. Plant officials assured that the latest incident did not compromise reactor safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment