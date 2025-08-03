Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Senators Offer Aid Package for Ukraine

2025-08-03 03:16:48
(MENAFN) A group of United States senators has introduced legislation to allocate $54.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine over the fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

President Donald Trump has consistently opposed further US aid to Ukraine, maintaining that European countries should bear the financial responsibility.

The bill includes measures for direct military support to Kiev and suggests utilizing revenue generated from frozen Russian assets held within the US to help fund the aid.

Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that the confiscation or use of its sovereign assets would amount to a breach of international law.

The draft legislation also seeks to increase funding under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) from the current $100 million to $6 billion annually.

This mechanism permits the US president to approve emergency weapons transfers without needing congressional consent.

Furthermore, the bill proposes dedicating $1 billion to military drone production involving cooperation between the US, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

It also recommends transferring confiscated and illegal weapons seized by US authorities to Kiev and counting American military aid as part of Washington’s contributions to the US-Ukrainian investment fund aimed at the country’s reconstruction.

In a related move, separate legislation advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee would offer an additional $1 billion in “security assistance” for Ukraine, including $225 million allocated specifically for Baltic countries supporting Kiev.

