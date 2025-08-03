403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senators Offer Aid Package for Ukraine
(MENAFN) A group of United States senators has introduced legislation to allocate $54.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine over the fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
President Donald Trump has consistently opposed further US aid to Ukraine, maintaining that European countries should bear the financial responsibility.
The bill includes measures for direct military support to Kiev and suggests utilizing revenue generated from frozen Russian assets held within the US to help fund the aid.
Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that the confiscation or use of its sovereign assets would amount to a breach of international law.
The draft legislation also seeks to increase funding under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) from the current $100 million to $6 billion annually.
This mechanism permits the US president to approve emergency weapons transfers without needing congressional consent.
Furthermore, the bill proposes dedicating $1 billion to military drone production involving cooperation between the US, Ukraine, and Taiwan.
It also recommends transferring confiscated and illegal weapons seized by US authorities to Kiev and counting American military aid as part of Washington’s contributions to the US-Ukrainian investment fund aimed at the country’s reconstruction.
In a related move, separate legislation advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee would offer an additional $1 billion in “security assistance” for Ukraine, including $225 million allocated specifically for Baltic countries supporting Kiev.
President Donald Trump has consistently opposed further US aid to Ukraine, maintaining that European countries should bear the financial responsibility.
The bill includes measures for direct military support to Kiev and suggests utilizing revenue generated from frozen Russian assets held within the US to help fund the aid.
Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that the confiscation or use of its sovereign assets would amount to a breach of international law.
The draft legislation also seeks to increase funding under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) from the current $100 million to $6 billion annually.
This mechanism permits the US president to approve emergency weapons transfers without needing congressional consent.
Furthermore, the bill proposes dedicating $1 billion to military drone production involving cooperation between the US, Ukraine, and Taiwan.
It also recommends transferring confiscated and illegal weapons seized by US authorities to Kiev and counting American military aid as part of Washington’s contributions to the US-Ukrainian investment fund aimed at the country’s reconstruction.
In a related move, separate legislation advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee would offer an additional $1 billion in “security assistance” for Ukraine, including $225 million allocated specifically for Baltic countries supporting Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment