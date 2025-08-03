403
South Africa Assigns New Police Minister
(MENAFN) Newly instated South African Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, has vowed to fulfill his role “without fear or favor” as persistent claims of deep-rooted corruption continue to affect the nation's law enforcement institutions.
Addressing journalists shortly after his formal inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday, Cachalia conveyed a composed yet determined stance on tackling the country’s growing criminal challenges.
“I will work hard. I’m not distracted by the noise,” he stated. “I’m not driven by ambition or political ambition. I’ve been given a task, and I’m going to tackle that task without fear or favour — subject, of course, to the President’s guidance and direction as a member of the Cabinet.”
A respected academic in constitutional law and former head of the National Anti-Corruption Council, Cachalia admitted to the seriousness of the responsibility he now bears, especially during a period marked by increasing violence, graft, and declining public confidence in the police.
“I understand the moment the country is in and the awesome weight of the responsibility that I have, together with others in government,” he remarked.
Cachalia gave his word that safeguarding the public remains a central objective.
