Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 3

2025-08-03 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to August 2.

The official rate for $1 is 571,874 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,919 rials. On August 2, the euro was priced at 662,850 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 3

Rial on August 2

1 US dollar

USD

571,874

573,608

1 British pound

GBP

759,184

760,722

1 Swiss franc

CHF

711,208

711,034

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,258

59,302

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,869

55,923

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,604

88,814

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,555

6,579

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,718

156,190

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,866,542

1,877,823

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,736

202,268

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,926

387,451

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,857

73,075

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,485,001

1,490,253

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,551

416,297

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,330

339,061

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,579

31,793

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,079

14,108

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,144

7,171

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,108

157,585

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,651

43,809

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

370,045

371,011

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,500

152,962

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,520,941

1,525,553

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

443,567

444,602

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,851

469,154

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,981

19,037

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,500

410,992

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,689

105,352

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,286

79,563

100 Thai baht

THB

1,759,826

1,764,034

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,762

134,133

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,662

412,934

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,592

809,038

1 euro

EUR

662,919

662,850

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,410

105,645

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,414

212,200

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,693

35,026

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,322

8,345

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,352

174,885

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,396

337,417

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

990,864

993,465

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,580

60,812

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,934

163,457

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,568

4,610

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,637 rials and $1 costs 718,283 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,386 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.03–1.06 million rials.

