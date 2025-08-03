Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 3
|
Currency
|
Rial on August 3
|
Rial on August 2
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
571,874
|
573,608
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
759,184
|
760,722
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
711,208
|
711,034
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,258
|
59,302
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,869
|
55,923
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
88,604
|
88,814
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,555
|
6,579
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
155,718
|
156,190
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,866,542
|
1,877,823
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
200,736
|
202,268
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
387,926
|
387,451
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,857
|
73,075
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,485,001
|
1,490,253
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
414,551
|
416,297
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
338,330
|
339,061
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,579
|
31,793
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,079
|
14,108
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,144
|
7,171
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,108
|
157,585
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,651
|
43,809
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
370,045
|
371,011
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,500
|
152,962
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,520,941
|
1,525,553
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
443,567
|
444,602
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
467,851
|
469,154
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,981
|
19,037
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
272
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
409,500
|
410,992
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
104,689
|
105,352
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,286
|
79,563
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,759,826
|
1,764,034
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
134,762
|
134,133
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
411,662
|
412,934
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
806,592
|
809,038
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
662,919
|
662,850
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
105,410
|
105,645
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
211,414
|
212,200
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,693
|
35,026
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,322
|
8,345
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,352
|
174,885
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
336,396
|
337,417
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
990,864
|
993,465
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,580
|
60,812
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
162,934
|
163,457
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,568
|
4,610
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,637 rials and $1 costs 718,283 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,386 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,362 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.03–1.06 million rials.
