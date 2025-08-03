Qatar Calendar's August Lineup Brings Summer To Life With Creativity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: This August, Qatar Calendar presents a dynamic mix of events that invite families, children, and visitors of all ages to make the most of the summer season.

From engaging educational programmes and workshops to exciting camps and immersive exhibitions, the month is packed with opportunities for fun, creativity, and exploration across the country.

A wide selection of activities has been curated with children and families in mind.

Qatar Toy Festival continues at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until August 4, offering themed zones, entertainment, and interactive attractions.

Running alongside it at the same venue is the Doha Summer Trade and Shopping Exhibition, open until August 4, featuring a variety of retail experiences, exclusive offers, and seasonal shopping opportunities.

Mall of Qatar hosts the Kids Art Club through August 16, while Hello Summer at Ezdan Mall Wakra runs daily until August 22 with shows, games, and character meet-and-greets.

Younger children can participate in Al Shaqab Pony Club Summer Camp (3–6 years) from August 2–7 or the Al Shaqab International Camp 2025 from August 4–14.

Sports For All Summer Camp 2025 at Lusail Sports Arena is on until August 7, blending sport and fitness with teamwork and fun. Doha Club welcomes children to the Dana Club Kids Summer Camp from August 10–21.

For more focused creativity, families can head to InflataCity 2025 from August 5–23 at QNCC for bouncy inflatables and games.

Meanwhile, Workshop: Design Your Dream House (for kids) takes place on August 2 at M7, and the Create Your Own Jewellery workshop runs from August 3–7 at the Fire Station's Wood Shop.

At the Museum of Islamic Art, the Summer Camp: We Are What We Eat (August 3–5) offers an interactive introduction to food heritage, while the National Museum of Qatar hosts Summer Camp: The Museum Is Ours from August 3–7, allowing children to engage with the museum through storytelling and exploration. A variety of hands-on workshops and summer learning programmes take place throughout the month. Msheireb Museums continues its Summer Programme until August 28, while Qatar National Library's Summer Programme concludes on August 27.

At the Museum of Islamic Art, budding artists can participate in Workshop: Naskh Calligraphy (beginners) from August 2–23 and Workshop: Diwani Calligraphy (intermediate) from August 3–6. A more advanced Workshop: Kufic Calligraphy runs from August 13–27. For painting enthusiasts, Modern Techniques in Acrylic Painting with Wadha Al Kuwari is held from August 10–14 at the Fire Station's Education Studio.

The My Plate at the Table series at MIA, running from August 6–27, combines library learning and art exploration centred on food and culture. Also on offer is Rise Art: Create and Pour Your Own Art with Marwa Labib, a creative experience from August 17–21. Art lovers can visit the Printed Nostalgia Exhibition at Fire Station Gallery Four through September 1, while Escape Room: The Scholars of the Islamic World continues at the Museum of Islamic Art until December 31, offering an immersive educational puzzle experience for teens and adults alike.

At Souq Waqif, the 10th Edition of the Local Dates Festival runs until August 7, spotlighting locally grown varieties and traditional harvesting practices.

Those seeking weekend excursions can head to Whale Sharks in Qatar at Al Ruwais Port, where visitors can learn about one of the world's largest seasonal aggregations of whale sharks through guided tours available until September 19.