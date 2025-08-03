403
Epstein’s associate relocated to minimum security jail camp
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking in connection with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been relocated from a low-security prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The move was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) but was not accompanied by any official explanation.
Maxwell’s transfer follows undisclosed meetings in July with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. According to her lawyer, David Markus, she was questioned about approximately 100 individuals and was granted limited immunity, allowing her to speak freely without the risk of new charges. Markus stated that Maxwell did not ask for any favors in return.
Federal prison camps like FPC Bryan are known for their relaxed security, dormitory housing, and focus on rehabilitation. They typically house non-violent offenders, including white-collar criminals.
Speculation has grown that Maxwell might be considered for a pardon by President Donald Trump, although Trump told Newsmax that the issue has not been brought to him. He emphasized that Blanche’s inquiries were aimed at preventing harm to innocent individuals if further Epstein-related documents are released.
The transfer has sparked outrage from victims’ families, who view it as undue leniency. The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, issued a statement condemning the move, calling it “preferential treatment” and a “failure of the justice system.” They urged the public to recognize the injustice of leniency toward a convicted sex offender.
