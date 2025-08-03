403
Canada Confirms Arms Export Ban Used in Gaza
(MENAFN) Canada on Saturday reiterated its commitment to blocking military exports that might be used in Gaza, firmly dismissing assertions made in a July 29 publication that claimed weapons are still being supplied to Israel from Canadian sources.
“Canada has drawn, and will continue to draw, a hard line: since January 2024, we have refused any new permits for controlled goods that could be used in Gaza. Not one has been approved,” stated Foreign Minister Anita Anand in an official declaration.
She emphasized that the Canadian government had taken additional steps earlier this year by suspending all previously issued permits that might have enabled military items to reach Gaza.
"We went further by freezing all existing permits in 2024 that could have allowed military components to be used in Gaza, and those permits remain suspended today," she explained.
According to Anand, Canadian legislation strictly forbids any organization from shipping restricted materials without an approved license. She assured the public that authorities are actively working to ensure violators are held accountable, which may involve "fines, seizures, and criminal charges."
“We will not allow Canadian-made weapons" to contribute to this conflict in any form," she underscored.
Following an examination of the July 29, 2025 article, the Canadian Foreign Ministry determined that numerous allegations within it were “misleading and significantly misrepresent the facts,” Anand remarked.
"The items identified as ‘bullets’ are in fact paintball-style projectiles. They are accompanied by equipment designed to make a firearm inoperable with traditional rounds," she clarified.
“These cannot be used in combat, and if they were, they would require a permit that would not be granted," she concluded.
