Iran, UAE Hold Talks on Gaza Crisis, Bilateral Ties

2025-08-03 02:25:18
(MENAFN) On Friday, Iran and the United Arab Emirates engaged in a high-level discussion focused on recent regional developments, with particular emphasis on the escalating situation in Gaza, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also explored ways to enhance their countries' bilateral cooperation, the statement reported.

Araghchi highlighted Israel's persistent "addiction to warmongering and law-breaking," urging all nations in the region to remain alert to Israel's "conspiracies to compromise security" across West Asia.

Additionally, the two officials evaluated their political, economic, and trade relations, stressing the urgent need to broaden cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

