Iran Lifts All Restrictions on Airspace After 12-Day War with Israel


2025-08-03 02:21:49
(MENAFN) Iran has officially lifted all restrictions on its airspace that were initially imposed at the start of its 12-day confrontation with Israel, the country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) declared Saturday.

According to a statement published on its website, the CAO confirmed that both domestic and international flights have returned to their normal pre-conflict schedules. The announcement also noted that Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport is now operating around the clock once again.

"From now on, all airlines and travel agencies can once again offer 24-hour flight services and ticket sales," the statement added.

The closure of Iranian airspace began on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes targeting Tehran and other locations. The conflict, lasting 12 days, concluded with a ceasefire on June 24.

Iran began gradually reopening its airspace on June 26, with airports progressively resuming normal functions. By July 17, the CAO reported that all airports had fully restored operations except for Mehrabad, which was still limited to a 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule local time (0030-1530 GMT).

