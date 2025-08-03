403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Lifts All Restrictions on Airspace After 12-Day War with Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has officially lifted all restrictions on its airspace that were initially imposed at the start of its 12-day confrontation with Israel, the country’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) declared Saturday.
According to a statement published on its website, the CAO confirmed that both domestic and international flights have returned to their normal pre-conflict schedules. The announcement also noted that Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport is now operating around the clock once again.
"From now on, all airlines and travel agencies can once again offer 24-hour flight services and ticket sales," the statement added.
The closure of Iranian airspace began on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes targeting Tehran and other locations. The conflict, lasting 12 days, concluded with a ceasefire on June 24.
Iran began gradually reopening its airspace on June 26, with airports progressively resuming normal functions. By July 17, the CAO reported that all airports had fully restored operations except for Mehrabad, which was still limited to a 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule local time (0030-1530 GMT).
According to a statement published on its website, the CAO confirmed that both domestic and international flights have returned to their normal pre-conflict schedules. The announcement also noted that Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport is now operating around the clock once again.
"From now on, all airlines and travel agencies can once again offer 24-hour flight services and ticket sales," the statement added.
The closure of Iranian airspace began on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes targeting Tehran and other locations. The conflict, lasting 12 days, concluded with a ceasefire on June 24.
Iran began gradually reopening its airspace on June 26, with airports progressively resuming normal functions. By July 17, the CAO reported that all airports had fully restored operations except for Mehrabad, which was still limited to a 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. schedule local time (0030-1530 GMT).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment