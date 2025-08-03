Winners Of Best Dates Basket Competition At 10Th Local Dates Festival Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality, in collaboration with the Souq Waqif Administration, has announced the results of the Best Dates Basket Competition held as part of the 10th Local Dates Festival.

The festival, which continues until August 7, has witnessed vibrant participation and strong competition among local farmers showcasing various date varieties.

In the 'Ikhlas' category, the first place was awarded to the farm of Abdulhadi Suleiman Haidar. The second place went to the farm of the heirs of Khalil Mansour Al-Hajri, while the third place was secured by the farm of the heirs of Abdulhamid Mulla Hussein Al-Ansari.

In the 'Shishi' variety category, the farm of Ali Ibrahim Al-Malki won first place. The second place was claimed by the farm of Yousef Ahmed Al-Taher, and the third place was awarded to the farm of Sheikh Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani.

As of Saturday, August 1, the total quantity of dates sold at the festival reached approximately 115,302kg. This includes 49,045kg of 'Khalas' dates, 24,218kg of“Shishi” dates, 22,859kg of 'Khenizi' dates, and 10,912 kilograms of“Barhi” dates. An additional 8,232kg comprised other date varieties, and around 1,423kg of fruits were also marketed.

Visitor turnout has been strong, with about 58,400 visitors recorded over the first nine days of the festival.

The 10th Local Dates Festival continues daily at the eastern square of Souq Waqif until August 7. It is open from 4pm to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The festival is considered one of Qatar's key summer events dedicated to promoting local agricultural products. It reflects the country's increasing focus on food security and its commitment to encouraging local farmers to continue domestic production.

This year's edition of the festival features the participation of 114 local farms, a significant increase that reflects the continued growth and diversification of Qatar's agricultural production. This expansion not only demonstrates the sector's resilience but also its ability to meet increasing consumer demand for fresh, high-quality, locally-grown products.

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive and the large turnout highlights the growing trust in Qatari agricultural products and the community's enthusiasm for supporting local farmers. Families, tourists, and residents alike have flocked to Souq Waqif's eastern square to explore the rich variety of dates and other produce on offer.

Beyond the commercial aspect, the festival also serves as an important cultural and social event, celebrating Qatar's deep-rooted agricultural traditions.

It provides a platform for farmers to showcase their hard work and innovations, encourages knowledge exchange, and fosters greater awareness about the nutritional and economic value of dates in Qatari society.