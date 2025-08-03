Border Guards Destroy Over 6,500 Enemy Equipment Units, 270 Ammo Depots With Drones In First Half Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram .

According to Klymenko, one of the key areas of work for border guard is the introduction and scaling of unmanned aerial systems.“Today, drones are the eyes, hands, and shield of our soldiers. They allow us to conduct reconnaissance, deliver strikes, deliver cargo, and even conduct round-the-clock video surveillance of the border,” the minister added.

As noted by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first half of 2025, border guards flew more than 200,000 hours using drones and carried out numerous combat missions.

With the help of UAVs, border guards destroyed more than 6,500 pieces of enemy equipment, 270 ammunition depots, hit more than 9,000 shelters and locations of invaders, and shot down hundreds of Russian UAVs.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service is now deploying fiber-optic-controlled drones, which are not affected by enemy electronic warfare systems and provide stable communication on the battlefield.

“But drones are not only important on the front lines. They are also an effective tool for protecting the border in the rear. Monitoring the security of state borders, detecting and detaining violators, round-the-clock video surveillance - all this is done with the use of unmanned systems,” Klymenko said.

130 combat engagements reported on frontline, Pokrovsk sector battles are most intense

The minister also thanked everyone who serves in the strike unmanned aerial vehicle units, in particular the operators, engineers, and instructors who strengthen Ukraine's security every day.

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the State Border Service's Prime strike UAV company destroyed a tank, a mortar, seven vehicles, a drone control center, four dugouts, three communication towers, and three Russian shelters in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .