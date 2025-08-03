403
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Oil Depot in Russia’s Sochi
(MENAFN) A large fire erupted early Sunday morning at an oil storage facility in the Russian resort city of Sochi, located on the Black Sea, following a drone strike attributed to Ukrainian forces, according to regional emergency response headquarters.
Officials reported that a fuel tank holding approximately 2,000 cubic meters of petroleum products ignited after being hit, triggering a rapid and intense blaze.
Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin took to social media to confirm the incident, noting that firefighting and emergency teams were immediately mobilized in response to the attack.
“In the Adler district, drone debris fell into a tank with oil products, causing a fire. Firefighting efforts are already underway. A total of 127 personnel and 35 pieces of equipment are on the scene,” he said.
Emergency crews have been battling the flames in an effort to contain the fire and prevent further damage. The attack represents a significant escalation in Ukrainian operations targeting key infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.
