Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flash Floods Claim Eight Lives, Leave Three Missing in Vietnam

Flash Floods Claim Eight Lives, Leave Three Missing in Vietnam


2025-08-03 01:40:59
(MENAFN) At least eight people have died and three remain unaccounted for following flash floods and landslides in northern Vietnam’s Dien Bien province, media reported Saturday.

The disaster was triggered by intense rainfall that pounded the region from Thursday through Friday, unleashing torrents that swept through multiple districts.

Emergency evacuations were carried out for hundreds of households as floodwaters isolated numerous villages.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as local authorities race to locate the missing and provide aid to affected populations.

Several injured residents have been transported to hospitals for urgent treatment.

In Hang Pu Xi village, 14 homes were completely destroyed by the floods, and access to 30 villages remains cut off due to damaged infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, after visiting the disaster-stricken areas, called for maximum efforts to safeguard the local population.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109877568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search