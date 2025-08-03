403
Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery Market Size to Reach USD 4,936.9 Million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 01, 2025 - The increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the gene expression analysis market for drug discovery. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 589 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 are living with diabetes in 2024. This number is projected to rise by 46% to approximately 853 million by 2050, meaning that one in every eight individuals worldwide will be affected. Notably, over 81% of those with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. The majority more than 90% suffer from type 2 diabetes, which is influenced by a combination of socioeconomic, demographic, environmental, and genetic factors.
In July 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in clinical diagnostics and life science research products, announced the launch of its ddSEQ Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit alongside Omnition v1.1 analytic software, tailored for single-cell transcriptomics and gene expression research. Designed for use with Bio-Rad’s droplet-based ddSEQ Cell Isolator, the new kit enables the rapid and cost-effective generation of high-quality single-cell 3' RNA-Seq libraries. This streamlined workflow empowers researchers to efficiently perform detailed analyses of single-cell gene expression and regulation.
Large-scale genomic research holds significant promise for advancing our understanding of human cancer biology and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, prognostic assessments, and treatment options. However, variations in technology and ongoing advancements have influenced the reproducibility of findings. Additionally, statistical limitations particularly the difficulty of correlating a vast number of variables with a relatively small sample size have presented further challenges to such research.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on the product and service, the gene expression analysis in drug discovery market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and service. The instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other advanced technologies are widely used for genomic analysis. NGS allows for the high-speed sequencing of millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, offering comprehensive insights into genome architecture, genetic variations, gene expression patterns, and epigenetic modifications. By combining DNA methylation data with RNA-seq results, researchers can identify differentially methylated regions (DMRs) that are associated with changes in gene expression.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market in 2024. This growth is driven by Primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and genetic disorders, along with continuous advancements in genomic technologies, the market is experiencing significant growth. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer encompassing both small cell and non-small cell types is the second most diagnosed cancer among both men and women in the United States.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market report are:
o Illumina Inc.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Labcorp Drug Development
o Revvity Inc.
o Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
o Fluidigm Corporation
o Creative Biolabs
o CD Genomics
o BD Biosciences
o Charles River Laboratories
o Qiagen N.V.
o Eurofins Scientific
o 10X Genomics
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Mission Bio: In June 2025, Mission Bio, a leading provider of single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, announced the launch of its Single-Cell Genotype and Targeted Gene Expression assay. This new assay extends the functionality of the Tapestri Platform, making it the only commercially available solution capable of simultaneously profiling genotype and targeted gene expression from over 10,000 single cells. The multi-modal assay is designed to support three main applications: uncovering mechanisms of treatment resistance, advancing next-generation T-cell therapies, and improving patient selection in clinical research.
CCM Biosciences: In December 2023, CCM Biosciences, a diversified biotechnology company, announced the launch of its new business unit, CCM 5Prime Sciences, dedicated to advancing and applying patented technologies in DNA biology. The 5Prime platform features a range of globally commercialized, patent-protected formulations and techniques used in molecular cloning, next-generation DNA sequencing, and molecular diagnostics.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market based on product and service, type, molecule type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:
• Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Reagents and Consumables
o Instruments
o Service
• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Bulk RNA Sequence
o Single Cell Analysis
o Spatial Transcriptomics
• Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Small Molecule
o Biosimilars
• Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Neurology
o Diabetes
o Oncology
o Others
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Biomarker Discovery
o Drug Target Identification and Validation
o Toxicogenomics
o Pharmacogenomics
o Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Hospital & Clinics
o Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
o Academic Research Institutes
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
@Navistrat Analytics
