Putin Tells Trump to Avoid Expectations on Ukraine War

2025-08-03 01:17:52
(MENAFN) In response to U.S. President Donald Trump expressing “disappointment” regarding the stalled progress on the Ukraine situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday advised Trump to temper his "excessive expectations" and emphasized the importance of resuming discussions on the matter.

“Concerning any disappointments coming from anyone, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. This is a well-known general rule,” Putin remarked during a press conference held in the town of Valaam.

He continued, stating that “approaching problem-solving peacefully requires thorough discussions, either publicly or quietly in the seclusion of negotiation processes,” suggesting a return to dialogue was necessary.

Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s dedication to a nonviolent resolution of the conflict involving Ukraine, indicating that Russia had proposed the formation of three joint task forces with Kyiv to work toward this objective.

When questioned about Kyiv’s reply to this initiative, Putin confirmed that the Ukrainian side had initially reacted favorably.

Underlining the value of ongoing communication, he asserted that talks are "always important and in demand."

"In principle, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes that now is not the right time and that waiting is necessary, please do so; we are ready to wait."

The Russian leader also drew attention to the results of three negotiating rounds between Russia and Ukraine conducted in Istanbul since May, stating that "many humanitarian problems were resolved thanks to that."

