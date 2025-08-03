403
China Criticizes FBI’s New Zealand Expansion
(MENAFN) China expressed its "shock" on Friday following reports that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a new bureau in New Zealand with the intent of countering Chinese influence.
Beijing criticized the development, warning that such actions could disrupt the stability of the surrounding region.
During a standard press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun stated that China had observed the reports and was "shocked by the remarks."
"China has consistently advocated that cooperation between countries should not target third parties. Seeking so-called absolute security for a 'small circle' under the banner of 'confronting China' is detrimental to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and the world," he emphasized.
Guo appealed to those involved to act with responsibility and prioritize building trust and collaboration among nations instead of fostering division.
On Thursday, FBI chief Kash Patel disclosed that a specialized attache office had been established in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand.
He noted that both countries collaborated on "some of the most important global issues of our times," such as "countering the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)" in the Asia-Pacific.
Despite these remarks, New Zealand officials dismissed claims that the FBI facility was meant to target China directly.
Defense Minister Judith Collins rebuffed interpretations linking the office’s presence to Chinese influence.
When questioned about Patel’s comments, Collins responded: "Well, I don't respond to other people's press releases."
