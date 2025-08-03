MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 5:46 am - One week online FDP/ SDP on "Reliability Engineering and Uncertainty Modeling: Statistical to Soft Computing Approaches in Complex Systems" (SACS-2025), from 11th to 16th August 2025 [15th August: National Holiday], Timing: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

- Session Timing: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

- Registration Link:

- Program Fee: ?500/-

- Payment via QR Code (available in the registration form) or UPI/VPA: annantgyan@icici

- Resource Person: Prof. (Dr.) Debabrata Datta [Retired Nuclear Scientist, BARC], Joint Director- Research & Development & Professor, Department of InformationTechnology, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

11.08.2025 (Monday): Statistical Analysis of time series data , MA, AR, ARMA and ARIMA models, Sampling theory, trend analysis, Maximum likelihood method

12.08.2025 (Tuesday): Handling data with below detection levels, trimmed mean, wilkinson method, cohen's maximum likelihood method to estimate true mean, expectation maximization algorithm

13.08.2025 (Wednesday): Uncertainty modeling of industrial components using Monte Carlo simulation, Aleatory uncertainty quantification using polynomial chaos theory, uncertainty modeling of burger's equation and advection diffusion equation

14.08.2025 (Thursday): Fuzzy set theory, Alpha cut of a fuzzy set, Arithmetic of fuzzy numbers, epistemic uncertainty modeling of industrial system using fuzzy set theory, Solute transport model for uncertainty analysis, sensitivity analysis, croquet integral

15.08.2025 (Friday): Independence Day (National Holiday)

16.08.2025 (Saturday): Reliability analysis of an engineered system, first order reliability method, second order reliability method, Prognostic behaviour of a system using log normal, Weibull and Gumbel distribution, Kalman filter and its variation, Reliability analysis of time series using MTTF, MTBF and RUL

It would be particularly relevant and beneficial for faculty members, working professionals and researchers from several fields. Specifically

Engineering Departments:

Computer Science and IT Departments: Faculty or researchers working on Soft Computing (like fuzzy logic, neural networks) and statistical data analysis methods would find this program useful. Those involved in Data Science, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence where uncertainty modeling and statistical analysis play key roles in algorithm development.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (for those interested in reliability of electrical systems and soft computing in electrical components)

Mechanical Engineering (especially those focusing on reliability, failure analysis, and system design)

Civil Engineering (students/faculty involved in structural reliability and safety of systems)

Aerospace Engineering (focused on reliability in aerospace systems and uncertainty modeling)

Industrial Engineering (relevant to system optimization, reliability, and uncertainty in industrial systems)

Mathematics and Statistics Departments:

Researchers and educators focused on statistical modeling, time-series analysis, uncertainty quantification, and advanced topics like Monte Carlo simulations, ARIMA models, etc., would greatly benefit.

This could be particularly interesting for applied mathematicians or anyone interested in combining mathematics with engineering problems.

Research and Development (R&D) Teams:

Professionals working in R&D of manufacturing companies, especially those working on improving system reliability or analyzing uncertainties in their models or products.

Professionals in Quality Control and Risk Management:

Those involved in quality assurance, system reliability analysis, risk management, and predictive maintenance in industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing could find the content very useful.

PhD Scholars or Graduate Students:

If they are working on reliability engineering, complex systems modeling, or uncertainty quantification for their research, this program would provide valuable insights and methodologies.

We request you to circulate this information among your contacts, institute/university departments, and professional networks for better reach and registration in this quality program.

