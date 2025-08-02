Chennai Corporation's 50-Day Dog Vaccination Drive From August 7 To Combat Rabies
The civic body aims to vaccinate around 3,000 dogs per day across various city zones.
Until now, only sterilised stray dogs were routinely vaccinated at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres. However, this special drive will extend coverage to unsterilised stray dogs and pet dogs, with the goal of breaking the rabies transmission chain.
“To ensure Chennai is rabies-free, several steps are being taken, including sterilisation and vaccination. A recent survey found over 1.8 lakh stray dogs in the city. Until now, only those brought to ABC centres have been vaccinated. This special mass vaccination camp, starting August 7, will cover the remaining unvaccinated stray population,” said Dr J. Kamal Hussain, Veterinary Officer, GCC.
The drive will initially cover three zones and later expand citywide. Ten specially trained teams will carry out the vaccinations, with each team expected to inoculate at least 100 dogs per day.
Kamal Hussain further noted that the rabies shot will be administered as a five-in-one vaccine, which also protects against canine distemper, parvovirus, adenovirus, and leptospirosis. In addition, dogs will be treated with endectoparasiticide to prevent tick and parasite infestations.
“We aim to cover at least one lakh dogs through this intensive campaign,” he added.
Chennai sees an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 dog bite cases annually. During a recent council meeting, several ward councillors raised concerns over the rising stray dog population and the need for regular anti-rabies vaccination.
“Sterilisation alone doesn't prevent dog bites. After surgery, the dogs are released back into the same areas. Without proper vaccination, the risk remains high,” animal rights activist and social worker Christine Thomas said.
However, animal welfare activists have welcomed the GCC's move.“Had this vaccination drive been initiated earlier, a larger section of the dog population could have been protected. Still, this is a much-needed step to reduce human-animal conflict,” said C. Rajeev, an animal rights activist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment