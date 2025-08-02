Dubai: 2 Fraudsters Arrested For Illegal Fund Transfer Using Digital Wallets, Bank Accounts
The Anti-Fraud Centre in the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police has apprehended two fraudsters involved in exploiting individuals' bank accounts and digital wallets for criminal activities, including transferring funds obtained through online fraud.
As part of their ongoing awareness campaign "Be Aware of Fraud," Dubai Police shared details of a case in which fraudsters targeted individuals through social media. They convinced victims to provide their banking information or open bank accounts and digital wallets for small amounts. These accounts were then used to facilitate the transfer of illicit funds within an organised fraud network, designed to obscure the origins of the money and hinder tracking efforts.
Dubai Police confirmed that the Anti-Fraud Centre successfully tracked down the fraudsters and their locations, leading to their arrest and the initiation of legal proceedings. The Force also confiscated several electronic devices and payment cards associated with the fraudulent accounts.
Dubai Police has urged community members to avoid engaging with suspicious offers about opening bank accounts or sharing banking information with unofficial sources. They highlighted that such actions could unintentionally implicate individuals as accomplices in the crime, resulting in serious legal consequences.
Moreover, the Force called on the public to promptly report any suspicious financial activities through the "eCrime" platform or the Dubai Police smart app. They emphasised the importance of vigilance, urging individuals to take the security of their bank accounts and personal information seriously to safeguard the financial and social well-being of the entire community.
