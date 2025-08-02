Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mass Desertion Among Russian Paratroopers In Zaporizhzhia Region Atesh

Mass Desertion Among Russian Paratroopers In Zaporizhzhia Region Atesh


2025-08-02 08:05:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram .

"Atesh agents within the 247th Air Assault Regiment, stationed in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, report widespread unauthorized abandonment of positions (AWOL). This is particularly affecting one of the air assault battalions," the statement reads.

The reasons for desertion are described as obvious - forcibly mobilized Ukrainians from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea do not want to fight against their own country. Lawlessness, incompetent leadership, refusal to register official reports, intimidation, and constant frontline casualties only strengthen their desire to flee.

Read also: Partisans uncover reconnaissance drone production at Luhansk factory

Partisans note that soldiers are often listed as deserters even after being wounded, as they are "lost" in the paperwork following transfer to a hospital. Medical personnel typically do not specify the soldier's location, and officers attribute their absence to desertion.

As previously reported, nearly 50,000 armed Russian deserters are significantly worsening the criminal situation in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Illustrative photo: Wikimedia

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109877188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search