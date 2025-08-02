Mass Desertion Among Russian Paratroopers In Zaporizhzhia Region Atesh
"Atesh agents within the 247th Air Assault Regiment, stationed in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, report widespread unauthorized abandonment of positions (AWOL). This is particularly affecting one of the air assault battalions," the statement reads.
The reasons for desertion are described as obvious - forcibly mobilized Ukrainians from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea do not want to fight against their own country. Lawlessness, incompetent leadership, refusal to register official reports, intimidation, and constant frontline casualties only strengthen their desire to flee.Read also: Partisans uncover reconnaissance drone production at Luhansk factory
Partisans note that soldiers are often listed as deserters even after being wounded, as they are "lost" in the paperwork following transfer to a hospital. Medical personnel typically do not specify the soldier's location, and officers attribute their absence to desertion.
As previously reported, nearly 50,000 armed Russian deserters are significantly worsening the criminal situation in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.
Illustrative photo: Wikimedia
