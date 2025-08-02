5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Oaxaca, Mexico: GFZ

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Mexico City: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Oaxaca, Mexico, at 1758:45 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 17.54 degrees north latitude and 95.96 degrees west longitude.