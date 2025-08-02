Government Launches Additional Mechanism To Speed Up Housing Restoration After Russian Strikes Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram following an emergency Cabinet meeting held on Saturday, August 2, Ukrinform reports.

According to Svyrydenko, the government has also decided to submit to President Volodymyr Zelensky a draft decree on the dismissal of Serhii Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

"Following another horrific attack on Kyiv, the government is launching an additional mechanism that allows communities to more quickly restore damaged housing - apartment buildings and dormitories," Svyrydenko said.

She explained that the procedure has been simplified: key steps can be carried out in parallel, and restoration work can begin before expert assessments are completed. All actions are recorded in an electronic system, while local authorities are responsible for meeting deadlines and ensuring quality. Restoration will be financed from local budgets or international aid. The decision will also speed up payments under the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) program.

Svyrydenko said that the government's resolution also provides for targeted payments from local budgets to families whose homes have been damaged, as well as reimbursement for temporary accommodation costs until repairs are completed or new housing is provided. Such payments may be funded from local budgets at the discretion of the community.

Svyrydenko earlier instructed Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko to present a proposal at the next government meeting for forming a selection committee to appoint a new head of customs.

