Government Launches Additional Mechanism To Speed Up Housing Restoration After Russian Strikes Svyrydenko
According to Svyrydenko, the government has also decided to submit to President Volodymyr Zelensky a draft decree on the dismissal of Serhii Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.
"Following another horrific attack on Kyiv, the government is launching an additional mechanism that allows communities to more quickly restore damaged housing - apartment buildings and dormitories," Svyrydenko said.
She explained that the procedure has been simplified: key steps can be carried out in parallel, and restoration work can begin before expert assessments are completed. All actions are recorded in an electronic system, while local authorities are responsible for meeting deadlines and ensuring quality. Restoration will be financed from local budgets or international aid. The decision will also speed up payments under the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) program.Read also: Svyrydenko: Attack on Kyiv is Putin's response to Trump's deadlines
Svyrydenko said that the government's resolution also provides for targeted payments from local budgets to families whose homes have been damaged, as well as reimbursement for temporary accommodation costs until repairs are completed or new housing is provided. Such payments may be funded from local budgets at the discretion of the community.
Svyrydenko earlier instructed Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko to present a proposal at the next government meeting for forming a selection committee to appoint a new head of customs.
Photo: com/yulia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment