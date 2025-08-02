'Our Operations Will Continue': Zelensky Receives Report By SBU Chief

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state noted that he had received a report today from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Maliuk.

"I want to express my gratitude for our special long-range operations on Russian territory. Their impact is significant. And each of them is tangible for the enemy, and our operations will continue – Russia is dragging out the war, so it will receive just responses," Zelensky said.

He also recalled that throughout the week, the SBU conducted a number of operations targeting individuals involved in undermining Ukraine's national security. These included the exposure of a Russian agent embedded in the Ukrainian Air Force, and a former Defense Ministry official who attempted to profit from food procurement for the military.

"All our law enforcement agencies – and everyone who holds a position tasked with protecting our state and our people – all must deliver results for Ukraine. For all of us. For our Ukraine's resilience. For justice in Ukraine. For the defense of Ukraine. And the protection of all of us, our people," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a flight instructor and major of a Ukrainian Air Force brigade was recently exposed for cooperating with Russian military intelligence. He was preparing strikes against airfields hosting F-16s, Mirage 2000s, and Su-24s.

A former senior official from a Defense Ministry department has been charged with embezzling over UAH 1 billion allocated for food procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces between March and December 2022.

