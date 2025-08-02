War Update: 104 Combat Engagements Since Midnight, Most Intense Fighting Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook , providing an operational update as of 22:00 on Saturday, August 2, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the occupiers launched one missile strike and 46 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,374 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,865 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna (Sumy region) and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks, with two more clashes still ongoing. Since the start of the day, the enemy has carried out 12 airstrikes, dropped a total of 20 guided bombs, and conducted 250 artillery strikes, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna (Kharkiv region) sector, Ukrainian forces stopped six enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe, with one engagement ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched four offensive actions near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the villages of Karpivka and Hryhorivka, and toward Cherneshchyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove. Four engagements were still ongoing at the time of the report.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one clash was recorded as the enemy tried to advance toward Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched 11 attacks, focusing on the areas around Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the directions of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka. Three engagements were still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted 28 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Novoukrainka. Two battles were ongoing.

On this front alone today, Ukrainian forces killed or injured 111 Russian troops, including 75 irrecoverable losses. Additionally, one vehicle, six motorcycles, three UAVs, two artillery pieces, and one drone control antenna were destroyed. Three more artillery systems and one vehicle were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces launched eight attacks near Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Tolstoi, Myrne, Zelene Pole, and toward Filiia. One enemy assault was still underway.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, a guided aerial bomb was dropped near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the settlements of Lvove and Kherson came under Russian airstrikes.

