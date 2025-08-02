Russians Intensify Efforts To Capture Key Agglomerations In Three Donetsk Sectors Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Syrskyi visited command posts of Armed Forces and National Guard units defending the Pokrovsk sector. He met with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as corps and brigade commanders, to assess the operational situation in high-risk areas.

The most critical situation, he noted, is unfolding in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka sectors.

"The enemy is increasing efforts to seize our key agglomerations, probing for weak points in our defense and conducting active combat operations across multiple fronts. They are using a tactic of total infiltration combined with intensified sabotage behind our lines, particularly to break into Pokrovsk. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized," Syrskyi said.

To counter enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Ukraine's Defense Forces have formed specialized counter-sabotage reserves tasked with locating and eliminating such threats.

The commander also discussed strengthening defensive resilience with local leaders - including the engineering of positions, use of explosive and non-explosive barriers, fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels.

"This work is underway but must be more active, widespread, and comprehensive," he said.

Syrskyi issued directives to support the effective execution of defense tasks and resolve local challenges. He thanked the Ukrainian troops defending the Donetsk region for their courage, endurance, and "immeasurable sacrifice in holding off a numerically superior enemy."

Photo credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook