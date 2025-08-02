Russians Intensify Efforts To Capture Key Agglomerations In Three Donetsk Sectors Syrskyi
Syrskyi visited command posts of Armed Forces and National Guard units defending the Pokrovsk sector. He met with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as corps and brigade commanders, to assess the operational situation in high-risk areas.
The most critical situation, he noted, is unfolding in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka sectors.
"The enemy is increasing efforts to seize our key agglomerations, probing for weak points in our defense and conducting active combat operations across multiple fronts. They are using a tactic of total infiltration combined with intensified sabotage behind our lines, particularly to break into Pokrovsk. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being neutralized," Syrskyi said.Read also: Russian military losses in July exceeded 33,000 – CinC Syrskyi
To counter enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Ukraine's Defense Forces have formed specialized counter-sabotage reserves tasked with locating and eliminating such threats.
The commander also discussed strengthening defensive resilience with local leaders - including the engineering of positions, use of explosive and non-explosive barriers, fortifications, and anti-drone tunnels.
"This work is underway but must be more active, widespread, and comprehensive," he said.
Syrskyi issued directives to support the effective execution of defense tasks and resolve local challenges. He thanked the Ukrainian troops defending the Donetsk region for their courage, endurance, and "immeasurable sacrifice in holding off a numerically superior enemy."
Photo credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook
