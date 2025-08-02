Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Shells Mykolaiv, Homes Damaged, Fire Breaks Out

Enemy Shells Mykolaiv, Homes Damaged, Fire Breaks Out


2025-08-02 07:08:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported the attack on Telegram .

"The Russian army continues to wage war against civilians. As a result of the shelling, private houses were destroyed and several other homes, including apartment buildings, were damaged. Firefighting efforts are ongoing," the mayor said.

Illustrative photo: gov

