Enemy Shells Mykolaiv, Homes Damaged, Fire Breaks Out

"The Russian army continues to wage war against civilians. As a result of the shelling, private houses were destroyed and several other homes, including apartment buildings, were damaged. Firefighting efforts are ongoing," the mayor said.

