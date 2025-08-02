Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ten More Civilians Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region

Ten More Civilians Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region


2025-08-02 07:08:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was provided by the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration.

In the first stage, six residents-including elderly individuals-were transported to safer regions of Ukraine. Upon arrival, they were placed under the care of the Angels of Salvation charitable foundation, which provided accommodation, support, and first aid.

Later that day, the charitable foundation East SOS evacuated four additional residents from the community.

“These organizations continue to tirelessly help people in high-risk areas, providing transportation, accommodation, and everything needed for a comfortable temporary stay in a new location,” the administration emphasized.

Read also: 22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region

Authorities also issued a renewed call to residents still remaining in frontline areas:“We urge everyone who still remains in the frontline areas and needs to be evacuated: do not delay your decision!”

As earlier reported, Russian forces once again attacked Kostiantynivka on August 1, using FAB-250 guided aerial bombs. The strike wounded one man and caused damage to a bridge and several residential buildings.

Photo credit: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109877066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search