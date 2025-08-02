Ten More Civilians Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region
In the first stage, six residents-including elderly individuals-were transported to safer regions of Ukraine. Upon arrival, they were placed under the care of the Angels of Salvation charitable foundation, which provided accommodation, support, and first aid.
Later that day, the charitable foundation East SOS evacuated four additional residents from the community.
“These organizations continue to tirelessly help people in high-risk areas, providing transportation, accommodation, and everything needed for a comfortable temporary stay in a new location,” the administration emphasized.Read also: 22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region
Authorities also issued a renewed call to residents still remaining in frontline areas:“We urge everyone who still remains in the frontline areas and needs to be evacuated: do not delay your decision!”
As earlier reported, Russian forces once again attacked Kostiantynivka on August 1, using FAB-250 guided aerial bombs. The strike wounded one man and caused damage to a bridge and several residential buildings.
Photo credit: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration
