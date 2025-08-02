Florida Enacts New 'Super Speeder' Law With Implications For Injury Litigation And Road Safety

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Florida has enacted a new law to crack down on excessive speeding and promote safer roads. Known as the“Super Speeder” law (Florida Statute § 316.1925), the measure imposes criminal charges on drivers caught traveling at 100 mph or more, or exceeding the posted speed limit by over 50 mph. The law officially went into effect on July 1, 2025.

This legislation represents more than just a traffic enforcement measure; it marks a major shift in how dangerous driving is addressed both on the road and in the courtroom. For those injured in high-speed crashes, particularly in cases involving commercial vehicles, the new statute provides an enhanced legal foundation to seek accountability and compensation. Legal professionals at Lyons Snyder, a leading personal injury attorney Parkland firm, have identified this law as a major development in the field of injury litigation.

Clearer Standards for Pursuing Punitive Damages

Under Florida law, punitive damages are reserved for especially egregious conduct cases where the defendant's behavior goes far beyond ordinary negligence. These damages are designed to punish and deter recklessness.

The Super Speeder law helps define when that threshold has been crossed. A citation or charge under this new statute may serve as direct evidence of gross negligence or willful misconduct. In legal proceedings, this kind of evidence can carry significant weight when seeking court approval to pursue punitive damages under Florida Statute § 768.72.

By setting a clear standard for criminally dangerous driving, the law strengthens claims for those harmed in extreme speed-related collisions.

Greater Liability for Employers of Commercial Drivers

The new statute also has significant implications for employers particularly those in commercial transportation. When an individual is injured in a truck accident in Parkland, and the driver responsible has a documented history of high-speed violations, the employer may be liable under claims of negligent hiring or supervision.

The Super Speeder law makes it easier to establish a track record of recklessness. Multiple citations under this law could indicate that a company failed to properly vet or monitor a driver, creating new grounds for employer liability. This is especially important in South Florida, where commercial vehicle crashes remain a persistent concern.

Stronger Negotiation Leverage in Settlements

Most injury claims are resolved through settlement negotiations rather than trial. However, the strength of the claim often dictates the outcome. A Super Speeder citation can elevate the seriousness of a case, demonstrating that the driver's actions weren't merely careless but criminally dangerous.

This type of evidence often increases pressure on insurance companies to resolve claims quickly and fairly, especially when punitive damages are a possibility. For injury victims, whether working with a car accident lawyer in Coral Springs , a car accident attorney in Parkland, Florida, or legal counsel elsewhere in the state, the presence of a Super Speeder violation can significantly enhance the value of a case.

A Shift Toward Greater Road Safety and Accountability

Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of fatal and catastrophic crashes in Florida. The Super Speeder law reflects growing recognition that certain behaviors, particularly those involving extreme speed, pose an unacceptable risk to the public.

While recent tort reform efforts in Florida have created new hurdles for injury victims, this law marks progress in holding individuals and companies accountable for endangering others. For those harmed in a serious truck accident in Parkland, or anyone seeking representation from a car accident attorney in Parkland Florida , or a personal injury attorney Parkland firm, the new statute offers a stronger path to justice.

