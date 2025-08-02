Australia Bans Youtube For Children Under 16 As Protection Against 'Predatory Algorithms'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Australian government has announced a ban on YouTube for children under the age of 16, aiming to protect children from what Communications Minister Anika Wells described as "predatory algorithms."In a statement, Wells emphasised, "There's a place for social media, but there's not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children." She referred to systems that automatically suggest content and influence user behaviour in ways that can be harmful.The decision follows Australia's previous ban last November of platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram for users under 16.The move is part of a broader international effort to protect children from the negative effects of digital platforms, especially those employing complex algorithms designed to attract attention and boost engagement.