403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Bans Youtube For Children Under 16 As Protection Against 'Predatory Algorithms'
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Australian government has announced a ban on YouTube for children under the age of 16, aiming to protect children from what Communications Minister Anika Wells described as "predatory algorithms."
In a statement, Wells emphasised, "There's a place for social media, but there's not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children." She referred to systems that automatically suggest content and influence user behaviour in ways that can be harmful.
The decision follows Australia's previous ban last November of platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram for users under 16.
The move is part of a broader international effort to protect children from the negative effects of digital platforms, especially those employing complex algorithms designed to attract attention and boost engagement.
Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Australian government has announced a ban on YouTube for children under the age of 16, aiming to protect children from what Communications Minister Anika Wells described as "predatory algorithms."
In a statement, Wells emphasised, "There's a place for social media, but there's not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children." She referred to systems that automatically suggest content and influence user behaviour in ways that can be harmful.
The decision follows Australia's previous ban last November of platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram for users under 16.
The move is part of a broader international effort to protect children from the negative effects of digital platforms, especially those employing complex algorithms designed to attract attention and boost engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment