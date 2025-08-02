Truth Or Tale: Is Switzerland Injecting Harmful Chemicals Into The Sky?

Español es ¿Verdadero o falso?: ¿Está Suiza usando químicos dañinos en el cielo? Read more: ¿Verdadero o falso?: ¿Está Suiza usando químicos dañinos en el cielo

August 2, 2025 - 10:30 Sara Pasino , Luigi Jorio , José Kress

Some users claimed that the white trails left by aircraft are actually harmful chemicals being deliberately released into the atmosphere. Given that geoengineering involves the injection of aerosols into the upper atmosphere, many drew a link between the two.

But both the“chemtrails” theory and that connection are unfounded. While it is true that parts of the UK were subjected to secret germ warfare tests during the 1950s and 60sExternal link , the“chemtrails” theory lacks any scientific credibility.

The white streaks often seen in the sky are known as contrailsExternal link , short for condensation trails. They form when water vapour and tiny soot particles emitted by jet engines freeze into ice crystals at high altitudes. Variations in humidity explain why some aircraft produce visible trails while others do not.

Solar radiation modification (SRM), by contrast, is an area of climate research. It focuses on methods to reflect more sunlight back into space or reduce the Earth's absorption of solar energy, with the goal of mitigating global warming.

However, SRM is controversial, mainly because it doesn't address the root cause of climate change: the rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

