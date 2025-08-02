Pharmaceutical Exhibition Iphex 2025 Set To Showcase Global Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The 11th edition of the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare (iPHEX 2025) will take place from September 4-6, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event is organised by Pharmexcil, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Pharmexcil, which serves as the official export promotion body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, represents over 4,400 Indian pharmaceutical exporters.

The organisation plays a crucial role in advancing global trade through policy advocacy, regulatory support, and market development initiatives across international markets.

The three-day exhibition will feature more than 700 stalls and is expected to attract over 25,000 domestic visitors alongside delegates from over 111 countries.

The event will include dedicated International Buyers Sellers Meet sessions, with a particular focus on research and development innovations within the pharmaceutical sector.

iPHEX 2025 will spotlight India's leading pharmaceutical exporters across multiple segments, including formulations, biosimilars, bulk drugs, and surgical products.

These companies currently serve healthcare needs in more than 150 countries worldwide, contributing to India's reputation as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Since its inception in 2013, iPHEX has hosted over 5,000 foreign delegates, including regulatory officials and international buyers, while featuring more than 4,000 Indian exhibitors across major cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

The exhibition serves as a cornerstone of the Brand India Pharma campaign, reinforcing the country's position as the "Pharmacy of the World."

The event facilitates business-to-business meetings, regulatory dialogues, and strategic collaborations across key global markets including NAFTA, European Union, ASEAN, Latin America and Caribbean, Africa, and Gulf Cooperation Council regions.

These interactions are designed to expand market access and build international confidence in Indian pharmaceutical capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)