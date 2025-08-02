Uttar Pradesh To Unveil Exclusive Policy For Footwear Industry To Boost Exports And Jobs

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state will soon introduce a dedicated policy for the development of the footwear, leather, and non-leather sectors.

The move aims to make UP a global hub for footwear manufacturing by strengthening its traditional capabilities and improving production infrastructure.

The upcoming policy, being framed by the MSME department, will focus on building a complete ecosystem-from design to delivery.

Major hubs like Agra, Kanpur, and Unnao, which are already well-known for leather goods, will be key beneficiaries of this initiative.

The policy also aims to support ancillary industries that produce soles, buckles, laces, dyes, and footwear machinery.

One of the major highlights of the policy is the development of footwear clusters and flatted factory complexes.

This model is expected to attract major investments while creating employment opportunities for up to 22 lakh people.

Uttar Pradesh will become the second state in India, after Tamil Nadu, to roll out such a focused industrial policy for the footwear sector.

The new policy will offer various incentives, including capital subsidies of up to Rs 80 crore, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, and export promotion benefits.

For instance, footwear parks spread over 25–100 acres will receive a Rs 45 crore subsidy, while those over 100 acres can get up to Rs 80 crore.

Each investment unit must bring in a minimum of Rs 150–200 crore, potentially generating 1,000–3,000 jobs.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the upcoming UP Industrial Asthan Policy, which will simplify land allotment through e-auctions, offer lease-rent models to lower upfront costs for investors, and promote the development of private industrial parks.

The government also plans to launch a single-window online approval system to speed up industrial approvals and boost investor confidence.

With these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh aims to become a global leader in footwear exports and contribute significantly to India's target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

