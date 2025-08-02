Social Media Calls For Son Heung-Min Statue As He Confirms Tottenham Hotspur Exit

Tottenham Hotspur's long-serving captain, Son Heung-min, has announced he will depart the club this summer, bringing his decade-long tenure in North London to a close. The 33-year-old South Korean made the revelation at a press conference in Seoul, ahead of Tottenham's pre-season friendly against Newcastle United.

Son, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, remains under contract until 2026. However, after helping the club secure its first major trophy in 17 years by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final in May, Son revealed he felt he had achieved his goals with the team.

Reflecting on his decision, Son remarked,“I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day. I I did my best on the field and off the field. After winning the Europa League, I thought I'd done everything I could and achieved. That was probably the biggest reason (why I decided to leave the team),” he added.

Though Son did not confirm his next destination, British reports suggest he could be heading to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

Modern Icon

Over his ten seasons with Tottenham, Son made 454 appearances and scored 173 goals. He also claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2021-22 season. Expressing appreciation for the club's support, Son added,“I was so grateful that the team helped me a lot with this decision and respected my choice,” he said, adding,“It was my favourite place for 10 years, and it was the place where I grew a lot as a football player and a person, so I have a very grateful heart”.

With this move, Son closes a remarkable chapter at Tottenham, departing as a modern icon and one of the most celebrated players in club history.

Social Media Reaction

Social media was filled with a flurry of reactions as netizens mostly felt dejected over Son's decision. An X user shared a photo of Tottenham Hotspurs team featuring Harry Kane, Son, Hugo Lloris, etc. and captioned it:“And then there was none”. Check other reactions:

And then there was none 😭😭 twitter/v2CTCMJcjw

- Matt Hayes 🇮🇪 (@matthayesthfc) August 2, 2025

The greatest Asian player to ever play in the PL. A man who broke records, barriers and stereotypes. Leaving after winning the European Cup. A true leader. A true superstar. Thank you Heung Min Son. 🙏❤️ 🌍✌️ (@Jedimynds) August 2, 2025

Now that Son is actually leaving, I must confess that he was one of the players I feared playing against the most🫣😅Spurs being our Boogeyman team all these years was mostly because of him are football fans before being fans of our own clubs and Heung Min Son, he's one of... twitter/3Aaa6cfP5f

- Citizen Muzzey (@Treble_Viking) August 2, 2025

I love Son Heung Min so much. I'm so glad he won a trophy at Tottenham and that's how he's bowing out. He's proved he's one of the best Premier League players of all time (not even a Spurs fan but he's incredible). Take a bow, oppa. I will follow your career wherever you go.

- Millie (@MillieSansoye) August 2, 2025

Heung Min Son, an absolute legend of the club. Ending a decade of service with the long-awaited silverware. Pleasure to have him lead the club and lift the trophy as a captain.

- rafq na (@raffszns) August 2, 2025

When you realize son heung min was trademark Tottenham "lost the first choice but bought the second choice" signing

- Blazey (@JoeBlazeyeyy) August 2, 2025

son heung min needs a statue immediately

- man on (@cIassicreeboks) August 2, 2025