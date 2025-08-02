Epixel MLM Software Unveils New Customization Features

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 12:28 am - The MLM software development company enhanced its customization features to optimize compensation plan, compliance, and network management

[Wilmington, DE, USA] Epixel launched a new set of customization features developed with advanced customization technology on its MLM platform. The new update is expected to bring more flexibility in managing processes like compensation plan, compliance, and network management. Direct selling companies can now customize every feature related to these processes with extended flexibility.

The new customization update will improve the efficiency of business processes along with security and privacy. Epixel MLM Software is well known for its customization capabilities and commitment to innovation.

Compensation plan customizations include personalization of commissions and bonuses to fit distributor and organizational goals. Rank advancement feature has also received a customization update with an adaptive ranking system that lets organizations modify rank privileges and incentives tailored to each distributor.

Further into marketing, customization of product catalogs with the ability to manage separate pricing and promotions with separate product categorization makes the process easy for distributors. An advantage for distributors is a distributor portal that gives them an overview of performance, goal progress, and earnings. Distributors can personalize these portals to view the metrics of their preference.

Advanced customization technology strengthens compliance and security with user role customization with role-based security privileges for each user. The compliance configuration tools let companies set up compliance policies for each region and process.

“We have set customization as an advantage rather than a feature whereby businesses can achieve growth in any direction they choose. The flexibility that Epixel MLM Software provides has always been one of our most appreciated strengths. The new customization capabilities add more power to this advantage for businesses to innovate and grow on their own terms. We understand that our role is only to support that growth and not to define it. We will keep ensuring that every direct selling organization has all the right tools and technology to build a system that reflect their identity and goals,” stated Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel Solutions, expressing utmost confidence and enthusiasm in the rollout.

Epixel MLM Software has been leading technological innovations in the direct selling industry for more than a decade. The company provides customized software platforms for all direct selling models like multi-level marketing, direct sales, and party plan. Epixel has a large customer base comprising startups, SMBs, and enterprises all over the globe.