'Too Far, Madam': Auto Rickshaw Driver Abandons Passenger Midway, Offers Life Lesson, 'Sometimes, Your Journey Will Be...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aditi Ganvir, a seasoned copywriter from Mumbai, shared a witty LinkedIn post that caught attention. It's about an Auto rickshaw driver who refused a ride mid-way.

Ganvir said her auto driver had suddenly stopped 1 km before her office and refused to go further. The distance was 19 km; since it was“too far” for him, he drove for 18 km, she wrote.

The man then questioned her job choice and calculated her salary.“Itni door kyun job liya (Why did you take a job this far)?” he asked.

The driver regretted taking the ride.“Even though he agreed to it without any gun involved,” Ganvir added.

Aditi ended the post on a philosophical note,“Sometimes, your journey will be inconvenient for others, and they will leave you in between. That's okay.”

“Just rate them 1 star and move on,” she added.

Social media reaction

Social media users on LinkedIn replied to her story.

A LinkedIn user, Rohit Sharma (not the cricketer), appreciated the post,“That's so deep. I'm sure you're not talking about the auto driver here, right? I mean, he just gave you a life lesson in“when things don't go my way, I'll bail on you mid-ride” philosophy. Classic.”

“But hey, the real takeaway is how some people think they can control your journey, right?” the business development expert added.

“18 km of dedication, and 1 km of unsolicited life advice. Auto rides in India really do offer full-stack experiences,” came from“backend wizard” Rishabh Batra.

One user commented,“That's lot of kms for an auto ride.”

“lagta hai aap uss auto wale se bhi baat kar chuke hain (seems like you have already spoken to that auto driver ),” Aditi replied.

One user posted,“Everybody is extremely clever in calculating the salary of others.”

“While they are ready to do this to a customer. Wonder if it was his own daughter/wife/sister. Would he have dropped her 1km before their destination,” came an intense reply.