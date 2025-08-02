Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director Tells Devi Sri Prasad: You Didn't Just Score Music For My Films, You Became Their Heartbeat!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) Director Harish Shankar, who is now in the process of directing the Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, on Saturday penned a heart touching birthday greeting to ace music director Devi Sri Prasad in which he said that the latter didn't just score music for his films, he actually became their heartbeat.

Taking to his X timeline to greet music director Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday, director Harish Shankar wrote," Dear DSP, From the very first moment our paths crossed, I knew you weren't just a music director, you were a force. From sleepless jam sessions to stadiums echoing with your anthems, our journey together has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Full of fire, faith, and friendship."

The director then said, "You didn't just score music for my films... you became the heartbeat of them."

"On your special day, I'm not just celebrating the artist, I'm celebrating the man who stood by me, believed in me, and brought life to my stories through sound. Happy Birthday to India's Biggest Chartbusters creator," he wrote.

Devi Sri Prasad responded to the greeting. He replied saying, "Sir Ji !!! @harish2you How sweet of you to say such beautiful and emotional words ! This shows your pure love for me. Being associated with someone like you, who has such high knowledge of literature is always a great pleasure for me ! And our musical lyrical conversations I always cherish !!"

Harish Shankar wasn't the only film celebrity to greet Devi Sri Prasad. In fact, the music director has been flooded with birthday greetings ever since Saturday morning. Some of those who wished him include Telugu star Ram Charan and producer Sarath Chandra Naidu.

Wishing Devi Sri Prasad, actor Ram Charan wrote, "Happy birthday, Rockstar @thisIsDSP. Have a superb year ahead with rocking music."

Responding to Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad wrote back, "Thank you so much my dearest Brother !!!! @AlwaysRamCharan."