OPPO Launches Reno14 Series In The UAE Packed With New AI Features And Google Gemini Partnership

Latest lineup fuses form, function, and next-level mobile creativity, empowering users to capture, create, and celebrate life's most cherished moments







Dubai, UAE, August 2025 - OPPO yesterday launched its latest AI phone line-up in the UAE, the OPPO Reno14 series. Blending form, function, and next-level mobile creativity, the series includes the Reno14 F 5G, Reno14 5G, and Reno14 Pro 5G - each elevating everyday moments with OPPO's most intelligent imaging yet.

Beyond its stunning Iridescent Mermaid Design and OPPO's cutting-edge AI Flash Photography, the Reno14 series leverages next-generation AI capabilities, forged in partnership with Google Gemini, delivering unparalleled performance and intelligent features. Designed to empower users across everyday scenarios, the Reno14 Series is equipped with AI Livephoto 2.0 and advanced AI editing and productivity features, all housed in a durable IP69-rated body, ensuring exceptional durability and peace of mind for the discerning UAE consumer. “Since 2019, the Reno series has empowered users across the UAE to capture life's beauty, consistently pushing smartphone innovation,” said Lay Ren, President of OPPO MENA. “With more than 130 million Reno phones sold globally, users trust us for young, trendy, and industry-leading photography. The Reno14 Series, with advanced AI and Google Gemini, promises to continue this leadership, helping everyone 'Make Your Moment, Celebrate Your Spark in the heart of the Emirates'.” OPPO Reno14 F 5G: The epitome of style and celebration The Reno14 F 5G stands out as OPPO's most stylish and celebration-ready phone. Drawing inspiration from the 'mermaidcore' trend, its Iridescent Mermaid Design is achieved through an industry-first Iridescent Glow Process, layering twelve finishes to create microscopic, light-reflecting textures, adding a dynamic, flowing glow. Ultra-slim at 7.74mm and lightweight at 180g, it's effortlessly portable and available in Opal Blue and Luminous Green. As the 'king of flash photography', the Reno14 F 5G features an upgraded large Sony sensor on its ultra-clear 50MP main camera and a powerful dual-flash system, offering 100% higher brightness at a distance of one meter. This ensures bright, vivid details, even in low-light and group photos. Its continuous-fill mode enables crystal-clear LivePhotos, and it supports 4K ultra-clear video capture.

The Reno14 F 5G also boasts advanced editing features, including an AI Editor, AI Recompose for instant angle correction, and AI Perfect Shot, which utilizes generative AI to refine expressions and correct closed eyes. Durability is ensured with IP69 dust and water resistance, and it supports 4K Ultra HD underwater video.

AI Perfect Shot Gamers will appreciate the AI Ultra-thin Dual-Drive Cooling System, featuring a 4,290 mm2 Vapor Chamber and 9,130 mm2 of graphite material, combined with AI HyperBoost 2.0, which ensures smooth gameplay and comfortable temperatures. The AI LinkBoost 3.0 guarantees stable connections, while the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform delivers powerful performance. A massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge provides up to 2.24 days of use or 10 hours of nonstop gameplay. OPPO Reno14 5G: elegance and enhanced photography: The Reno14 5G elevates elegance with its Velvet Glass back cover, offering a silky-smooth, fingerprint-free touch. It features ultra-thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience and an aerospace-grade aluminum frame with a flagship One-Piece Sculpted Glass design. Exclusive colour options include Opal White and Luminous Green. Photography on the Reno14 5G is significantly upgraded with a 3.5x telephoto lens and a 50MP flagship Sony camera sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Its triple-lamp flash delivers industry-leading brightness, twice as luminous as the previous Reno, and 10x brighter at 2 meters. It supports 4K HDR ultra-clear video capture for stunning detail and natural colour transitions. For gaming performance, the Reno14 5G introduces Dual Gaming Engines, powered by the Dimensity 8350's HyperEngine for native high-frame gameplay. It packs a 6,000mAh+ battery and lightning-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging, reaching 100% in just 48 minutes, offering up to 2.25 days of use or 10 hours of MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) gaming. OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G: Pro-level creativity with powerhouse performance Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Reno14 Pro 5G is the ultimate powerhouse for pro-level creativity, combined with a sophisticated Titanium Grey colourway for a premium look. Its professional camera setup includes an industry-leading flash and a full-range, ultra-clear triple camera system featuring a wide-angle lens, a main camera, and a telephoto camera, each equipped with a massive 50MP resolution. This marks a significant upgrade, with even the wide-angle lens now delivering crystal-clear 50MP imagery. Users can expect sharp, high-quality results across every focal length, ensuring impressive captures every time.

Reno14 Pro 5G

The Reno14 Pro supports 4K HDR ultra-clear video at all focal lengths, capturing every detail from dark shadows to bright highlights with smooth colour transitions. Thanks to dedicated support for 4K 60fps video on the Dimensity 8450 and OPPO's advanced HDR video tuning, it can record up to 4 hours of 4K HDR Video. The Reno14 Pro features a larger battery and comes with an 80W wired charger and an all-new 50W wireless SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, allowing for 47 minutes of charge to reach full capacity that lasts for 2.30 days or 10 hours of MOBA gaming. ColorOS 15 with Google Gemini: System-level AI integration All Reno14 Series devices run on the ultra-smooth, AI-driven ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. ColorOS 15 ensures long-term smoothness with the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine, backed by 5x ColorOS upgrades and six years of security updates. A cornerstone of the Reno14 Series' intelligence is its deep integration with Google Gemini, marking Reno's first truly system-level AI experience. The series comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed, allowing users to interact via text, voice, photos, and camera for writing, planning, and learning. Gemini will soon connect to OPPO apps like Calendar, Notes, and Alarm, enabling seamless workflows. Gemini Live offers real-time responses for complex topics, and Private Cloud Compute, developed with Google Cloud, ensures data privacy while enjoying powerful AI features.