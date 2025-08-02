Indian Envoy Receives Final 16 Airbus C-295 Military Transport Aircraft In Spain

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Aug 2 (IANS) In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft were received on Saturday by Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force in the Spanish city of Seville. The handover took place two months ahead of schedule at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville.

"Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marks an important milestone in strengthening India's defense capabilities," the Embassy of India in Madrid posted on X.

In October 2024, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and PM Narendra Modi had jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi remarked that the inauguration of the complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft would not only strengthen the relations between India and Spain, but also give momentum to the mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

The facility, dedicated to manufacturing C-295 military transport aircraft, became the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing indigenous production capabilities.

Under the programme, 56 C-295 aircraft will be delivered, with the initial 16 arriving from Airbus in Spain and the remaining 40 produced domestically.

This initiative exemplified India's shift toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aimed at strengthening operational readiness and reducing dependency on imports.

India's commitment to 'Atmanirbharata' in defence is further evidenced by its transformation from a major arms importer to an emerging centre for indigenous production.

Once reliant on foreign suppliers, India now places a high priority on self-reliant manufacturing to meet its security needs, reinforcing its vision to strengthen national resilience and reduce dependency on external sources.