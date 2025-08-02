Indian Envoy Receives Final 16 Airbus C-295 Military Transport Aircraft In Spain
"Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik, along with senior officials from the Indian Air Force, received the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville. The delivery, two months ahead of schedule, marks an important milestone in strengthening India's defense capabilities," the Embassy of India in Madrid posted on X.
In October 2024, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and PM Narendra Modi had jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi remarked that the inauguration of the complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft would not only strengthen the relations between India and Spain, but also give momentum to the mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.
The facility, dedicated to manufacturing C-295 military transport aircraft, became the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing indigenous production capabilities.
Under the programme, 56 C-295 aircraft will be delivered, with the initial 16 arriving from Airbus in Spain and the remaining 40 produced domestically.
This initiative exemplified India's shift toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aimed at strengthening operational readiness and reducing dependency on imports.
India's commitment to 'Atmanirbharata' in defence is further evidenced by its transformation from a major arms importer to an emerging centre for indigenous production.
Once reliant on foreign suppliers, India now places a high priority on self-reliant manufacturing to meet its security needs, reinforcing its vision to strengthen national resilience and reduce dependency on external sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment