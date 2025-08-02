UK, Ukraine express support for Trump’s imposed ceasefire deadline for Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s newly imposed ceasefire deadline directed at Moscow, urging Russia to halt what they described as delaying tactics and to pursue a genuine peace agreement.During a phone conversation on Friday, Starmer extended his sympathies over the recent deadly missile strike on Kyiv, describing the tragedy as “a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia.” His remarks, as conveyed through an official government statement, underscored continued Western backing for Ukraine amid the ongoing hostilities.According to reports, Starmer used the call to inform Zelenskyy of Trump's announcement during his visit to Scotland, in which the US president set a fresh timeline—approximately 10 to 12 days—for Russia to show concrete movement toward a ceasefire.Both leaders welcomed Trump’s initiative, expressing agreement on the need for Russia to move beyond what they view as obstruction and to engage seriously in ending the war.Their conversation also touched on the joint defense cooperation deal reached in June, specifically focused on battlefield technologies and drone production. Starmer highlighted the swift advancements being made under that agreement, emphasizing the growing momentum behind the collaborative effort.

MENAFN02082025000045017281ID1109876192