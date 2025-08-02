403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Job Data Was "Rigged"
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump alleged on Friday that the latest employment statistics issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics were "rigged" and driven by political intent.
"In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad — Just like when they had three great days around the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump posted on Truth Social.
He further claimed, "the figures were 'taken away' on November 15, 2024, right after the Election, when the Jobs Numbers were massively revised DOWNWARD, making a correction of over 818,000 Jobs — A TOTAL SCAM."
Previously, Trump stated that he had dismissed the official overseeing the statistics unit within the Labor Department after the department published figures showing employment growth fell short of projections.
He alleged that Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner responsible for labor statistics, was a political pick of ex-President Joe Biden who had "faked" the data.
On Friday, the Labor Department announced that the American labor market added 73,000 positions in July—well below the forecasted 106,000.
It also revised job figures from the two prior months downward, slashing a total of 258,000 jobs from earlier estimates.
"In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad — Just like when they had three great days around the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump posted on Truth Social.
He further claimed, "the figures were 'taken away' on November 15, 2024, right after the Election, when the Jobs Numbers were massively revised DOWNWARD, making a correction of over 818,000 Jobs — A TOTAL SCAM."
Previously, Trump stated that he had dismissed the official overseeing the statistics unit within the Labor Department after the department published figures showing employment growth fell short of projections.
He alleged that Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner responsible for labor statistics, was a political pick of ex-President Joe Biden who had "faked" the data.
On Friday, the Labor Department announced that the American labor market added 73,000 positions in July—well below the forecasted 106,000.
It also revised job figures from the two prior months downward, slashing a total of 258,000 jobs from earlier estimates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment