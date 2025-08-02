403
Study Reveals HPV Virus Directly Linked to Skin Cancer
(MENAFN) A study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals that a strain of human papillomavirus (HPV), typically found on the skin, is capable of directly causing a form of skin cancer. The discovery shifts longstanding scientific understanding of the virus’s role in cancer development.
Previously believed to merely contribute to skin cancer, beta-HPV has now been shown to be an active cause. “The virus replicated in a somewhat uncontrolled manner and ended up integrating into the skin cells and once they did that, they became cancerous,” said Andrea Lisco, the study's senior author.
Researchers detailed the case of a 34-year-old woman who suffered repeated recurrences of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, on her forehead despite undergoing multiple treatments. Initially, doctors suspected sun exposure and a weakened immune system were the culprits. However, further investigation revealed that beta-HPV had integrated itself into the DNA of her skin cells, triggering the production of viral proteins that took control of the cells.
This finding marks the first time beta-HPV has been shown to cause such cancerous changes, challenging prior assumptions about its limited effect on humans.
Beta-HPV is present in roughly 90% of individuals, typically residing on the skin without integrating into skin cell DNA. Lisco emphasized that while the virus is common and spreads easily through casual contact, a healthy immune system typically prevents it from causing harm.
“This discovery could completely change how we think about the development, and consequently the treatment, of cSCC in people who have a health condition that compromises immune function,” Lisco added.
