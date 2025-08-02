Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Set to Dispatch Two Patriot Systems to Ukraine

Germany Set to Dispatch Two Patriot Systems to Ukraine


2025-08-02 05:46:07
(MENAFN) Germany will supply Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems after finalizing an agreement with the United States, the German Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday.

The launchers are expected to be delivered to Ukraine within days, with additional system components set to follow over the next two to three months, the ministry added.

This move comes as part of a broader deal between Germany and the U.S. Under the arrangement, Germany will be the first nation to receive expedited shipments of newly produced Patriot systems.

"The precondition was that the U.S. manufacturer would deliver new PATRIOT systems as quickly as possible in return, so that we can continue to meet our NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) obligations," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the statement.

MENAFN02082025000045017169ID1109876108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search