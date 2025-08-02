403
Germany Set to Dispatch Two Patriot Systems to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany will supply Ukraine with two Patriot air defense systems after finalizing an agreement with the United States, the German Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday.
The launchers are expected to be delivered to Ukraine within days, with additional system components set to follow over the next two to three months, the ministry added.
This move comes as part of a broader deal between Germany and the U.S. Under the arrangement, Germany will be the first nation to receive expedited shipments of newly produced Patriot systems.
"The precondition was that the U.S. manufacturer would deliver new PATRIOT systems as quickly as possible in return, so that we can continue to meet our NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) obligations," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the statement.
