Villarreal Secures Santiago Mourino in Defensive Deal
(MENAFN) Villarreal has secured the signing of Uruguayan central defender Santiago Mourino from Atletico Madrid in a complex transfer deal that also involved Alaves.
The 23-year-old Mourino, who spent the 2024-2025 season on loan at Alaves, played a crucial role in helping the club narrowly avoid relegation, making 25 La Liga appearances. Initially joining Alaves last summer, his move was accompanied by a buyback clause, which allowed Atletico Madrid to reclaim him for €4 million (approximately $4.28 million).
In a strategic move, Atletico Madrid exercised this clause and then resold Mourino to Villarreal for a reported profit of €6 million (around $6.42 million). The deal follows a need for reinforcement in Villarreal's defense, especially after the departure of Eric Bailly and the retirement of Raul Albiol at the close of the previous season.
Able to also feature at right back, Mourino provides additional tactical flexibility for head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral. The defender has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at Villarreal until June 2030, marking him as a key investment in the club's long-term ambitions.
