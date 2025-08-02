403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Seals USD6.5B Arms Agreement with Poland
(MENAFN) South Korea has sealed a landmark arms export agreement with Poland valued at approximately $6.5 billion, the Seoul Defense Ministry announced Friday.
The deal includes the sale of 180 K2 tanks and 81 additional support vehicles, the ministry's statement revealed. This is the first major arms export contract under South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung, who assumed office in June.
The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony attended by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back. The event took place at a Hyundai Rotem facility in Gliwice, southern Poland, where representatives from Poland's armament agency were also present.
This deal is part of Poland's ongoing efforts to significantly enhance its military capabilities. Last year, Poland secured a series of agreements with South Korea, including purchases of K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 light attack jets.
As part of the latest contract, Poland will receive 117 K2 tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, as well as 63 K2PL tanks to be assembled locally by Poland's state-run defense contractor PGZ.
This new agreement builds on an earlier 2022 contract for the initial batch of 180 tanks, reflecting Poland's broader strategy to strengthen its defense posture in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has heightened security concerns across Europe.
The deal includes the sale of 180 K2 tanks and 81 additional support vehicles, the ministry's statement revealed. This is the first major arms export contract under South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung, who assumed office in June.
The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony attended by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back. The event took place at a Hyundai Rotem facility in Gliwice, southern Poland, where representatives from Poland's armament agency were also present.
This deal is part of Poland's ongoing efforts to significantly enhance its military capabilities. Last year, Poland secured a series of agreements with South Korea, including purchases of K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 light attack jets.
As part of the latest contract, Poland will receive 117 K2 tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, as well as 63 K2PL tanks to be assembled locally by Poland's state-run defense contractor PGZ.
This new agreement builds on an earlier 2022 contract for the initial batch of 180 tanks, reflecting Poland's broader strategy to strengthen its defense posture in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has heightened security concerns across Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment