403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Morocco declares willingness to solve ‘issues’ with bordering nation
(MENAFN) Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed his willingness to engage in open and responsible talks with Algeria to address the long-standing issues between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing their shared deep historical and cultural connections. The King made these remarks during a speech marking the 26th anniversary of his coronation, highlighting national development goals and efforts to strengthen regional relationships.
He stated that Morocco has consistently reached out to Algeria, proposing frank, sincere, and fraternal dialogue to tackle the various unresolved matters between the nations.
Relations between Morocco and Algeria have been tense for decades, primarily due to Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, a territory it annexed following Spain’s withdrawal in 1975. Morocco currently controls roughly 80% of the region, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front demands full independence and a UN-endorsed referendum on the territory’s status. Algeria views Morocco’s claim as an occupation, but Morocco opposes holding a referendum for Sahrawi independence.
The King expressed pride in the growing international backing for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a proposal his government has advocated since 2007. The US, Israel, France, Portugal, and the UK have supported this plan as the only realistic solution to the dispute.
Looking ahead, King Mohammed VI hopes to find a consensual, face-saving solution for all parties, one that avoids winners and losers.
Additionally, he reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the Arab Maghreb Union, which has been largely dormant due to tensions with Algeria. The union, founded in 1989, comprises Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania. The King stressed that the union cannot function effectively without the active participation of both Morocco and Algeria, alongside the other member states.
He stated that Morocco has consistently reached out to Algeria, proposing frank, sincere, and fraternal dialogue to tackle the various unresolved matters between the nations.
Relations between Morocco and Algeria have been tense for decades, primarily due to Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, a territory it annexed following Spain’s withdrawal in 1975. Morocco currently controls roughly 80% of the region, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front demands full independence and a UN-endorsed referendum on the territory’s status. Algeria views Morocco’s claim as an occupation, but Morocco opposes holding a referendum for Sahrawi independence.
The King expressed pride in the growing international backing for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a proposal his government has advocated since 2007. The US, Israel, France, Portugal, and the UK have supported this plan as the only realistic solution to the dispute.
Looking ahead, King Mohammed VI hopes to find a consensual, face-saving solution for all parties, one that avoids winners and losers.
Additionally, he reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the Arab Maghreb Union, which has been largely dormant due to tensions with Algeria. The union, founded in 1989, comprises Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania. The King stressed that the union cannot function effectively without the active participation of both Morocco and Algeria, alongside the other member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment