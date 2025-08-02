Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Morocco declares willingness to solve ‘issues’ with bordering nation

Morocco declares willingness to solve ‘issues’ with bordering nation


2025-08-02 05:11:30
(MENAFN) Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed his willingness to engage in open and responsible talks with Algeria to address the long-standing issues between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing their shared deep historical and cultural connections. The King made these remarks during a speech marking the 26th anniversary of his coronation, highlighting national development goals and efforts to strengthen regional relationships.

He stated that Morocco has consistently reached out to Algeria, proposing frank, sincere, and fraternal dialogue to tackle the various unresolved matters between the nations.

Relations between Morocco and Algeria have been tense for decades, primarily due to Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, a territory it annexed following Spain’s withdrawal in 1975. Morocco currently controls roughly 80% of the region, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front demands full independence and a UN-endorsed referendum on the territory’s status. Algeria views Morocco’s claim as an occupation, but Morocco opposes holding a referendum for Sahrawi independence.

The King expressed pride in the growing international backing for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a proposal his government has advocated since 2007. The US, Israel, France, Portugal, and the UK have supported this plan as the only realistic solution to the dispute.

Looking ahead, King Mohammed VI hopes to find a consensual, face-saving solution for all parties, one that avoids winners and losers.

Additionally, he reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the Arab Maghreb Union, which has been largely dormant due to tensions with Algeria. The union, founded in 1989, comprises Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania. The King stressed that the union cannot function effectively without the active participation of both Morocco and Algeria, alongside the other member states.

MENAFN02082025000045015687ID1109876061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search