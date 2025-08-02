403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zuma’s daughter states Western press portrays Russia as villain
(MENAFN) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a Pan-African Parliament member and daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has dismissed Western criticism of Russia as intentional propaganda. In an interview with RT, she argued that Western media aims to portray Russia as an enemy to distract from what she called efforts to “rescue the world from unnecessary issues caused by the West.”
Zuma-Sambudla also condemned ongoing Western military and political interference in Africa, which she views as a major barrier to the continent’s stability and independence. Highlighting recent events in West Africa and the Sahel, she said that French troop withdrawals from countries like Senegal were forced rather than voluntary, reflecting a growing push by African nations to handle their own problems without outside interference.
When questioned about South Africa’s ties with the US, she questioned why Washington remains a strategic partner, noting that during apartheid, the US refused to assist South Africa’s liberation movement while Russia provided support.
Zuma-Sambudla further referenced former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s efforts to establish a pan-African gold-backed currency, suggesting that moves like these might explain the hostility toward Russia and leaders opposing the US dollar. She also voiced support for RT, criticized South Africa’s decision to block the channel amid sanctions on Russia, and promised that her party, uMkhonto weSizwe, would restore RT’s access if elected.
Zuma-Sambudla also condemned ongoing Western military and political interference in Africa, which she views as a major barrier to the continent’s stability and independence. Highlighting recent events in West Africa and the Sahel, she said that French troop withdrawals from countries like Senegal were forced rather than voluntary, reflecting a growing push by African nations to handle their own problems without outside interference.
When questioned about South Africa’s ties with the US, she questioned why Washington remains a strategic partner, noting that during apartheid, the US refused to assist South Africa’s liberation movement while Russia provided support.
Zuma-Sambudla further referenced former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s efforts to establish a pan-African gold-backed currency, suggesting that moves like these might explain the hostility toward Russia and leaders opposing the US dollar. She also voiced support for RT, criticized South Africa’s decision to block the channel amid sanctions on Russia, and promised that her party, uMkhonto weSizwe, would restore RT’s access if elected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment