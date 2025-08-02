403
Russia’s wealthy folks grow wealthier
(MENAFN) Russia’s richest individuals collectively gained $20.4 billion in wealth during the first half of 2025, with commodity-sector magnates leading the surge, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Vladimir Potanin, who owns a controlling stake in Norilsk Nickel, remains the wealthiest person in Russia, boosting his fortune by $2.5 billion to reach $30.4 billion.
Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov followed in second place, with his net worth rising by $1.1 billion to $26.5 billion.
In third place is Alexey Mordashov, chairman of steel giant Severstal, whose wealth climbed by $1.9 billion to $25.2 billion.
Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of natural gas firm Novatek, also saw gains, adding $1.4 billion to bring his total to $23.8 billion.
However, not all tycoons fared well. Vladimir Lisin, majority owner of NLMK, suffered the biggest loss, with his wealth shrinking by $3.5 billion to $22.2 billion due to declining steel prices.
Pavel Durov, co-founder of messaging platform Telegram, experienced one of the biggest personal gains, adding $3.2 billion to reach a net worth of $14.3 billion.
The Bloomberg index, which has tracked the fortunes of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals since 2012, compiles real-time market and financial data to assess net worths.
